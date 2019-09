While Sabrina does use those full witch powers to save her town, there is an obvious level of new, extremely real, darkness there. The witch doesn’t merely banish the Greendale 13, who came back from the dead to murder the firstborn children of Greendale’s mortal and witch population alike (which, in itself, is a Madam Satan plot to force Sabrina into signing the devil's book). Sabrina summons literal hell flame to obliterate the 13 witches’ souls forever. Then, in the last scene of part 1, we see Sabrina rolling with the often villainous Weird Sisters (Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail F. Cowen). To signal her allegiance to the group, Sabrina is even wearing the Sisters' signature goth skater dresses. Leatherwood’s Nick looks terrified. Sabrina, however, winks.