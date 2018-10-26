The episode suggests additional major changes are ahead for Sabrina as “Miss Wardwell,” who has been possessed by the mother of demons Madam Satan all season, reveals why she has been working so hard to get Sabrina on the path of night. Madam Satan, original wife of Adam-turned-the devil’s right-hand woman, has tired of being Satan’s foot soldier since the beginning of time and would much rather be his queen. Now, Madam Satan hopes Sabrina can take her place doing Lucifer’s dirty work as she ascends the underworld’s throne.