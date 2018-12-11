The Best Gifts Inspired By Your Favorite New Shows Of 2018

2018 has been a boon for television. While Netflix famously churned out a seemingly endless parade of obsession-worthy television, so did its streaming, cable, and even broadcast competition. People love Manifest. HBO brought Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects to the small screen to haunting effect. Speaking of haunting — Amazon Prime gave us one of television’s most unexpected ghost stories of the year with The Romanoffs.
With so much good television taking up real estate in our brains, it’s no surprise we might want to cap 2018 with some holiday gifts celebrating the best TV. As Selena Gomez once said, “The heart wants what it wants.” And, the heart wants to think about Succession while unwrapping something under the tree.
So, we picked out all the best presents for the best new shows of the year. It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for a Grown-ish fan or a Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina obsessive — there’s something on this list for every binge watcher you know.
