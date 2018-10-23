The obvious theory is that the characters are newly minted angels, a premise that has actually appeared on TV before. Touched by an Angel, which ran from 1994 - 2003, followed three angels as they worked to ensure people going through difficult times knew God loved them. More recently, CBS picked up God Friended Me, a comedy about a man befriended by the almighty via Facebook. He’s got similar issues to those of the passengers in Manifest: God is seemingly sending him on missions to help the world. On those shows, though, the religious aspects were in the foreground, set pieces around which the characters could navigate. Manifest’s religious material is quieter. Cloaked in science fiction and a Lost-ish plot, the faith-based themes feel like spinach baked into a brownie.