It’s also maybe the least riveting form of procedural. One Redditor called it Law and Order: This Is Us Rake himself told SyFy that he was particularly proud of the This Is Us-like elements of the show. “When you watch a prototypical episode of Manifest, you will find that about half of the episode plays like a relationship drama,” he explained, adding that each episode will feature “closed-end cases,” much like a procedural would. The trouble with this formula is that, well, the crime solvers on Manifest aren’t doing any intellectual maneuvering. They are being spoonfed the answers via “callings.” A voice told Michaela where to seek out the two kidnapped girls. In Monday night’s episode, Ben’s son Cal (Jack Messina) led him to a dank subway hidey-hole where their stowaway Thomas was hiding. (They’d found him in a previous episode, then lost him again.)