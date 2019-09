How Grown-ish Is Changing The College Narrative

The new Freeform original series, grown-ish has already been renewed for a second season, and we’re not even halfway done with the first one. And it’s well-deserved. Yara Shahidi shines bright as the show’s lead, reprising her role as Zoey Johnson from ABC’s black-ish. The show is a testament to new school diversity and is genuinely funny. And while Shahidi is single handedly redefining what it means to be a starlet, the ensemble cast for grown-ish also includes an eclectic blend of young influencers from all facets of entertainment. Luka Sabbat (who basically plays a collegiate version of himself) is a fashion icon who wore a Tom Ford suit, sent personally by the designer, to his prom. As if being tapped as protegés to Queen Bey herself isn't enough, Chloe x Halle aren’t waiting around to prove that they can harmonize as both singers and actors. The diversity — not just along racial lines but based on experience as well — of grown-ish is one of its strong suits. But so is the completely fresh take it has on what it means to be a college student in 2018.