How Grown-ish Is Changing The College Narrative

In the spirit of fun, grown-ish has held tight to some of the college clichés. The miserable and out-of-touch student dean (Chris Parnell) is a necessary staple on grown-ish and fictional campuses everywhere. And so is the “beautiful co-ed.” I would be remiss not to mention how most of Zoey’s adventures thus far have been a direct result of level of mainstream desirability. It’s a post for another day, but female student and traditionally attractive always seem to go hand-in-hand in television and film. I’m still waiting for some body diversity on grown-ish that I’m not sure is coming. But in the meantime, I’ll be enjoying what is still one of my favorite shows, even though my college days are long behind me.