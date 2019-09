Chloe x Halle, Your Average Teens Just One Album Away From A Grammy

To reiterate that musicians Chloe and Halle Bailey are teenagers underscores the fact that their success is still somehow an anomaly among young women their age, even in the entertainment industry. But what they'll teach you in their interview for Refinery29's podcast UnStyled is that their youth actually plays an important role in their takeover of the music scene. In short, these two defy all expectations: After making waves with their covers " , and thus receiving the official stamp of approval (and a recording contract) from Beyoncé herself, the sister act from Atlanta has spent the past year prepping their sophomore album, Kids Are Alright, set to release this fall. Finding success at a young age isn't easy, but these two handle it with grace, one personal project at a time. That, plus their art installation with Benjamin Shine at 29 Rooms, make them the perfect subjects to take notes from.