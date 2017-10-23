Chloe x Halle, Your Average Teens Just One Album Away From A Grammy

What was the toughest part about moving to L.A.? Leaving your family must have been hard.

Chloe Bailey: "We have such supportive parents and such a loving family. They're with us every single step of the way, and I think that's so important. I remember the last day we were packing the house and there was a grasshopper on our porch door, and it was huge. And, you know, we're all about symbols and what the universe is trying to tell you. So, we researched it, and it's saying, 'You're moving in the right direction. Continue to leap forward.' So we really went, 'Okay. That was the confirmation we needed.'"