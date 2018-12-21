The Best Gifts To Get The Netflix Obsessive In Your Life

Netflix has taken over our lives. Just this summer, the streaming service took Noah Centineo from a cult-favorite Freeform heartthrob to the internet’s new boyfriend. And, when we’re not obsessing over Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, we’re waiting for Stranger Things to finally come back.
So, it’s only sensible we base some of our gift-giving on the series and movies that made our year. Who wouldn’t be happy to receive a present that reminds them of the majesty of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, or the emotional weekend they dedicated to 13 Reasons Why?
That’s why we picked out the perfect gift for every type of Netflix fan. Keep scrolling to see what you should get the Stranger Things obsessive in your life or your favorite person mourning the imminent departure of Orange Is The New Black. Happy shopping!
