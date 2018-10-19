The horror of “House Of Special Purpose” hits its crescendo after the Romanovs production is allegedly called off for good. Olivia, in her full empress costume, wanders into the woods, desperate to get off of the crumbling set of her series. Rather than find a way to her hotel, she stumbles upon an encampment of supposedly fictional Bolshevik soldiers. But, the men are far from set, in full costume despite the fact the plug has been pulled on the show, holding real-sounding weapons, and yelling in Russian — rather than the Austrian that local background actors should be using. Olivia, still dressed as her character, an adaptation of the real-life Empress Alexandra, claws her way through the forest until she ends up right back on set.