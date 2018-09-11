The second teaser trailer to the Amazon Studios mini-series The Romanoffs, which premieres October 12, feels like flipping through a photo carousel of the famous. The camera jumps from one iconic actor's face to the next. There's a self-awareness to the trailer, making it feel like the show's creators know that we are shaking our heads with perplexity and awe at how they got so many well-known and respected name into one show.
Here's the first burning question from the trailer: How can this many people fit into one TV show? As it turns out, The Romanoffs has such a sprawling cast because of its unique structure. Each of the eight episodes of The Romanoffs is a standalone story featuring its very own cast. The episodes are united by a common theme: Their protagonists, who are spread across the globe, are all convinced they're somehow descendants of the Romanoffs, the last dynasty to rule Russia before the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917.
Here's the second burning question: Who's going to play Rasputin? While we can't answer that question, we can say whose faces you'll see come October 12. Here are the cast highlights for your next TV obsession.