Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, known in the dearly departed AMC show as Joan and Roger, have been cast in a new Amazon series. Nearly a decade after Mad Men first aired, series creator Matthew Weiner is back at it again and tapping the actors from his old AMC cronies for his latest show, The Romanoffs.
The Romanoffs will air as an eight-part series featuring standalone stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the famous “Romanoff” Russian family. For those unfamiliar with the story and unable to quickly brush up on their Russian history, perhaps it’s time to revisit your childhood via the one animated feature Fox Animation Studios got impeccably right, Anastasia?
“We’re at a place in our history where people are looking for a close connection to their roots, and for some kind of revelation about who they are,” Weiner explained to Variety in a March interview about the new series. “There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs. The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”
Each hour-long episode takes place in modern times and will feature no recurring elements or actors. It’s unclear whether
Joan and Roger...erm, Hendricks and Slattery will star together in an episode together. However, considering the fandom around their old character’s complicated relationship with one another, how could Weiner not have these stars in a scene or two?
While the premise is light-years from Don Draper and company, surely fans will relish the idea of seeing the two stars in the same orbit again.
