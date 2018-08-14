Am I a descendant of the Romanov family? This is something I'm now genuinely wondering after watching a teaser of Amazon Prime's upcoming show, The Romanoffs. Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner is back to tackling complicated family dynamics in a new fictional anthology series for the streaming service about characters who believe they are related to the Russian Romanov family that was famously executed by Bolshevik troops in 1918. The circumstances of the royal family's death — specifically who ordered the execution of Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Tsarina Alexandra and their five children Olga, Tatiana, Maria, Anastasia, and Alexei, as well as if there were any survivors — is as disputed as their descendants. While all the remains of the family have reportedly been found and identified (that's its own miniseries, TBH) many people have falsely come forward as survivors and descendants over the years. To this day, there are people who believe themselves to be related to the royal family, and that's what The Romanoffs explores.
This teaser introduces eight different modern-day stories of people who suspect they're somehow related to the family, made up of some of our favorites actors. Mad Men staples Christina Hendricks and John Slattery are back together, and the show also features people like Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Amanda Peet, Andrew Rannells, Janet Montgomery, Kathryn Hahn, and Hugh Skinner.
The first episode of The Romanoffs hits Amazon Prime October 12, with a new episode coming to the platform every Friday. Check out the teaser below:
