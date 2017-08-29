This Is How We Know This Show Will Become Must-See TV

While we're stoked on seeing some familiar faces, we're also excited that Weiner has hired more Mad Men behind-the-scenes workers. Costume designer Janie Bryant will be returning, who dressed the Mad Men in the iconic outfits were remember today. Chris Manley will also be coming back at director of photography, so we bet the show will look dazzling. "It's an honor to be working with these exceptional storytellers and collaborators — many of whom I know from Mad Men — and all of whom are wonderful artists with incredible vision," Weiner told THR, and we can't wait to see the fruits of their labor.