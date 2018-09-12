Meet The Romanoffs: The Most Messed Up Royal Family

Stories about royal families are like catnip for so many of us. Their lives, filled with riches and power, seem so foreign to the millions of people who tirelessly punch the clock every single day to get by. It's why we couldn't resist following every detail (and all of the delicious drama) from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, and why we fawn over every family portrait. Hell, it's even why we've tune into Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the subjects of which are arguably the closest thing to an American royal family, for 15 seasons straight.
So it's no surprise, really, that there are dozens of people who have tried to wedge their way into royal families throughout history. Why settle for a peasant's life when you can be the center of attention? That's essentially the premise of Amazon's new star-studded series, The Romanoffs. The fictional miniseries, which is broken into eight episodes, tells the stories of people from all over the world (three continents and seven countries, to be exact) who claim to be descendants of the Romanov family, Russia's final imperial clan. Helmed by Tsar Nicholas II and his wife, Tsarina Alexandria, the Romanoffs were brutally murdered by the Bolsheviks in 1918.
The new trailer for the upcoming series gives viewers a better look into the lives of those — including Kathryn Hahn, Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Amanda Peet, John Slatterly, and Christina Hendricks — who believe they have ties to royalty. From the look of things, they're willing to lie, scheme, backstab, and cheat to get a piece of what they believe is rightfully theirs. Things are going to get pretty messy.
Watch the fiery trailer for The Romanoffs, which premieres on October 12, below:
