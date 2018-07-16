The Brand New Portraits Of The Royal Family Will Clear Your Skin

If one thing is certain about the Royal Family, it's that they know how to rock a photo opp. Back in April, Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis, and now she, along with the rest of the family — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — gathered for a photoshoot to celebrate the newest addition. Specifically, the portraits were taken to commemorate baby Louis's christening, but it looks like everyone got in on the fun. What resulted were some absolutely breathtaking portraits that were basically hand-made to be your next phone background.
First thing's first: the key players. Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle all gathered for the celebration. First, the whole gang came together for a larger family shot, but William and Kate also posed for a snap with their immediate family, giving us some much-needed close ups of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
There are some facial expressions in both of these photos that are certified MOODS, as well as some excellent hats on the heads of Britain's finest women. Take a look at the the iconic photos ahead!