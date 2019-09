The Brand New Portraits Of The Royal Family Will Clear Your Skin

If one thing is certain about the Royal Family , it's that they know how to rock a photo opp. Back in April, Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis , and now she, along with the rest of the family — including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — gathered for a photoshoot to celebrate the newest addition. Specifically, the portraits were taken to commemorate baby Louis's christening , but it looks like everyone got in on the fun. What resulted were some absolutely breathtaking portraits that were basically hand-made to be your next phone background.