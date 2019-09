Mad Men wasn't just a critically acclaimed show ; it was a look into a darker side of the often glorified 1960s. While other shows and movies about that era glossed over the era's rampant sexual harassment and sexism, Mad Men focused on it. Hell, it's even been praised as a "feminist show" for giving the women it objectified a voice. But a new allegation directed at series creator Matthew Weiner has left us wondering why the women in the writer's room weren't empowered the same way characters like Joan and Peggy were.