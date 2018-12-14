“We are taking from some parts of reality to help sculpt this to make it more layered and textured and creative and interesting for people that might have a hand in a certain belief or not,” she told a group of reporters on a set visit in October. “None of it’s made to offend. It’s all made to try to elevate...I myself as a Pagan think it’s funny. I think it’s great." Soper compares the use to Satan in the series to the use of Santa as a symbol of Christmas. "I don’t believe in Satan, but I draw him every day, and I put him in the show, and I think it’s wonderful," she said. "I would say the same thing when you watch Spirit of Christmas and Santa comes down the chimney. Santa’s not real, he doesn’t actually come down the chimney, but we understand that.”