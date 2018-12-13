How 4 Witches & Wiccans Define Their Faith For Themselves

Despite the success that pop culture witches have seen this year (from the reboot of Charmed to the reboot of Sabrina to every sage-burning crystal healer who comes across your Instagram feed), it seems like we, as a mainstream audience, only get to hear from real-life practicing witches and Wiccans when their faith is being misrepresented in the media.
But, even that overlooks the fact that Wicca and witchcraft are highly personal spiritual practices — every person who identifies with these faiths may have a different reason for following them and a different approach to observing them. With that in mind, and in honor of 2018's boom in witchy media, we asked four prominent authors who identify as either witches or Wiccans to share how they came to practice their faith.
Ahead, read their personal stories.
Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.