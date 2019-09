"We literally colored it every three weeks," Dagenais said. "For maintenance, I was giving Natasha Davines copper shampoo and conditioner . She was like, 'It's turning my towels orange!' That’s a warning, actually — it’s very heavily pigmented, so if you do use it then expect your white towels to be a little orange. One day I actually went out and got her a set of black towels, like, 'Problem solved!'"