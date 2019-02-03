Season 1 ends with both versions of themselves joining Horse’s parade and it certainly seems like everything is finally back to normal. We have no reason to believe things are not back to normal. This could easily be the end of Russian Doll, and it certainly feels that way. There’s something absolutely beautiful about a perfectly executed, one-season show that takes the time it has to create characters and the world they live in, knowing that nothing will continue on after the final credits roll. Russian Doll is able to do that, and we’re left feeling satisfied with the conclusion of Nadia and Alan’s story. If this is the only season we’re getting, at least it’s a damn good one. They’ve both managed to find some happiness, and Netflix has put out eight amazing episodes.