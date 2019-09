Netflix’s latest original series, Russian Doll, is the easiest television binge you will do this month. It’s only eight episodes, and each episode sits right in the 20-minute mark, which means you can do the whole thing, beginning to end, in about three hours. Right around the two hour mark, you’re going to start wishing the episodes could be a little bit longer because you’ll be so engrossed in the world the show’s created. By the time you get to Episode 8, you’re not going to want the show to end, and you’ll probably find yourself wishing there were eight more episodes. It’s then that you’re going to start hoping and praying for a Russian Doll Season 2 — so could it actually happen, and if it does, how would it even work?