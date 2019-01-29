Priyanka Chopra Ditched Her Blonde Highlights For A Warm Winter Look

Update: Less than a week after revealing brand-new, blonde highlights on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra returned to the salon to make yet another change — except this time, she went back to her roots.
According to Chopra's colorist at Benjamin Salon, Shah Karegar, the two agreed that the blonde was good, but something warmer would be even better. So, they went back to the bowl to give her highlights a "more natural look."
Karegar tells Refinery29 that after doing a vegan, crystal scrub treatment on Chopra's scalp, he went in with a richer, vibrant shade of chestnut brown to darken the previous balayage highlights to better match her espresso roots. The cozy brunette look was fit for a winter bride, which make sense considering Chopra flew to North Carolina for another wedding reception just a few days later.
This story was originally published on January 18, 2019.
It's been seven days since we last heard from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on social media — and by now we know that's out of the ordinary for the newlyweds. Sure, after their three-day wedding celebration in early December and a Caribbean honeymoon (which they live-blogged via Instagram Stories), it would make sense for the two to slow down, take a break from Instagram, and revel in wedded bliss. But today is not that day — at least, not according to Chopra's brand-new hair color.
Just an hour ago, Chopra graced our feeds with her own take on the viral #10YearChallenge. But instead of an outdated photo, fans got a recent one of Chopra with freshly highlighted hair. Although the post isn't totally dedicated to her new sun-kissed look, Chopra does call out the fact that the blonde is, in fact, new — just like her husband. "With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you," she writes. "So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world."
With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing. Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."
For the record, this isn't the first time Chopra has gone blonde. Two years ago, she spent most of her summer with fine, babylights and she even kicked off last January with caramel balayage. Still, it's evident that these highlights were painted on with a heavier hand than she's ever tried before. And we just have one question: What colorist is responsible for our new blonde envy?
