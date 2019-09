16 Gorgeous Shades Of Brunette To Try This Winter

The vast majority of humans have naturally dark hair, which might be why it seems that blonde hair gets so much damn attention. These days, it's nearly impossible to have a conversation about changing your hair color and not hear the sun-kissed shade come up. But do blondes really have more fun ? Maybe, but they also have breakage, brittle ends, and more dates with their colorist than Bumble prospects. Sure, going blonde can be great, but being a fresh brunette shade has its perks too — and we’re not the only ones who think so.