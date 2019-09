How To Get Beyoncé's Foilyage Highlights

In the past year alone, a naturally-brunette Beyoncé has experimented with a dizzying array of blondes — including cream soda blonde , honey blonde, and caramel blonde — and her hair has never looked damaged , not once. Sure, we could chalk it up to Beyoncé magic, but the truth is, her ever-evolving hair color comes courtesy of foilyage, a lightening technique that minimizes damage, according to her longtime colorist Rita Hazan