"In terms of treatments and the overall condition of the hair, I’m a great believer in using products that respect the hair as much as possible to begin with, so I mix Wellaplex in with the product I'm using to lighten the hair," said Zoë. "This helps to give optimal lift and also helps to reconstruct inner hair bonds to make the hair stronger. I’m also a huge fan of Wella Professionals Koleston Perfect ME+ , which has a brand new technology that means the more you colour the hair with the product, the less damage there is. I do also think you need to use conditioning products and treatments , because in the long term, that is what gives the hair glow, shine and shimmer. In Paris they use colour glazes over the hair to keep it fresh, give it shine and to provide a colour boost. They sit on top of the hair and can be applied by your colourist in-between visits – for example when you have a blow-dry." R29 rates Bumble and Bumble's Color Gloss, £26 , as a DIY treatment you can apply to coloured hair at home.