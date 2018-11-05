"Wrapping is a French balayage technique," Zoë told R29. "It still uses the freehand painting method – and it's a very specific one at that – but it also harnesses 'wraps' to make sure you get a lift." A handful of salons practising the clever new method use clingfilm, which definitely isn't a sustainable, environmentally friendly option, which is why many hair specialists in Paris are using eco-wraps or eco-plastic, according to Zoë. But it gets better. "Wrapping the hair in this way means it gets lighter, but the shade is much softer than if you were to use foils, which heat up and subsequently lighten, or lift the hair more," Zoë explained, resulting in a muted, modern blonde. "If you used foils your hair simply wouldn't look as natural as it does with a classic balayage technique like this," continued Zoë. "The French also dye wide sections, so we wrap larger locks of hair and mix them with smaller sections of hair, which we call baby balayage or babylights. The new technique also means that any colour won’t transfer onto parts of the hair you don’t want it to."