After a few mini-moons and some time to focus on work following their wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally on their official honeymoon together — and they're letting us celebrate along with them.
The power couple announced at the end of 2018 that they would take time to focus on their careers after they tied the knot, delaying their vacation for the foreseeable future. While the Jonases did take a few selfies during a mini beach vacation in December and later in the snow with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, their current escape to the Caribbean feels like the real deal; a proper honeymoon.
Advertisement
Nick Jonas posted a picture on his Instagram of he and his wife dressed up for the evening and looking cooly at ease along with the caption: "Mr. & Mrs. Jonas." He also posted an Instagram story of a beautiful beachfront and caught footage of Chopra playfully swinging back and forth over the sand in a beach swing.
The most romantic part of it all is that according to E! Online, Jonas surprised his wife with the honeymoon. A source told E! that "she had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean, and Nick is planning everything for the trip. It's all a complete surprise to Priyanka. She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn't find out where they were going until they landed."
Chopra made a point after their wedding in Jodhpur, India to note that newlyweds shouldn't be pressured to stick to a certain timeline for their post-nuptial festivities, but judging by their gushy social media updates, this seems like the perfect timing for the Jonases to celebrate their love.
Advertisement