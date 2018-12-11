Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Just Squeezed In A Sandy Mini-Moon

Following their royal wedding — ha, not that quaint one in England — it seems like everyone wants to know what newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are up to.
The actress and musician recently shared that they won't be disappearing from the spotlight right away, and are postponing their honeymoon in order to focus on some work commitments first. Jonas is busy with his music, while Chopra is focused on her investment in dating app Bumble, as well as her acting career. (She'll be starring in Isn't It Romantic alongside Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson in February.)
Despite being all work and no play, Chopra did give us a glimpse of her newlywed life via a picture of her and her husband cozied up on a beachside together in what looks like an unofficial mini-moon. It truly seems like the two are basking in their "martial bliss," as the caption reads.
They also posted a photo of their names written in a heart in the sand, which is just too precious. Yes, we followed every minute detail of the multi-day affair, but this somehow makes it seem more official.
Though they will probably be taking a more exotic vacation in the coming months, as Chopra recently said in an interview, whatever they decide to do — work or relax — is ultimately up to them. “I would just tell brides out there, whatever your priority is, it’s right," said Chopra (Jonas).
