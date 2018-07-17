"These guys are so talented, I’m so lucky to have them in my movie. Liam’s a stud muffin obviously, who’s so funny too! Priyanka crushes everything she does whilst looking impeccable at all times. Adam is just the best (Fat Amy & Bumper 4 ever) and I respect him so much and adore working with him. Just announced Emmy Nominee Betty is just a phenomenally talented person who is also the sweetest and Brandon will have you dying laughing and needs to be in 100 more films so please look out for that handsome guy xx."