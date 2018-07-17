Story from Movies

Rebel Wilson & Liam Hemsworth Join The Rom Com Revolution With Isn't It Romantic?

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images.
The romantic comedy renaissance is in full swing. Just ask Rebel Wilson, star of the upcoming movie Isn't It Romantic?, who is sharing a lot of love for her co-stars on their last days of filming.
The upcoming movie has been in the works for a while now (Variety first announced it with Wilson as the star in May of 2016), but on Monday, the Pitch Perfect alum shared photos from the set that should have everyone officially counting down the days until February 14, 2019.
"Second last day of shooting ISN’T IT ROMANTIC in New York with our leader @straussschulson and producer Gina Matthews," Wilson wrote on Instagram.
She then gushed over her "talented" co-stars, including Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra, and GLOW's Betty Gilpin.
"These guys are so talented, I’m so lucky to have them in my movie. Liam’s a stud muffin obviously, who’s so funny too! Priyanka crushes everything she does whilst looking impeccable at all times. Adam is just the best (Fat Amy & Bumper 4 ever) and I respect him so much and adore working with him. Just announced Emmy Nominee Betty is just a phenomenally talented person who is also the sweetest and Brandon will have you dying laughing and needs to be in 100 more films so please look out for that handsome guy xx."
This particular flick is made for rom-con connoisseurs. According to Variety, Wilson plays a cynical woman who discovers her life has become a romantic comedy. Hemsworth and Devine, who played Wilson's love interest/bitter rival Bumper in the Pitch Perfect franchise, are two points on her love triangle.
On Instagram, Wilson shared how much she loves a Hemsworth/Devine "sandwich."
"I love this sandwich x ISN’T IT ROMANTIC? (Valentine’s Day 2019)."

I love this sandwich x ISN’T IT ROMANTIC? (Valentine’s Day 2019)

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

So far, it's unclear if Isn't It Romantic? will feature a magical realism situation, or if it will simply highly one of those moments in your mid-20s when you realize Katherine Heigl movies didn't get everything so wrong.
The rom-com first began filming in 2017. In August of that year, Wilson tweeted that she received a mild concussion on set.
"Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won't be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though!"
Stunts?! Guess we'll have to see what craziness this satirical take on the rom-com is serving up next Valentine's Day.
