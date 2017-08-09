Rebel Wilson Suffers A Concussion During A Stunt For Her Movie With Liam Hemsworth

Yesterday evening, Rebel Wilson posted a photo on Instagram that featured herself casually slaying in a purple dress and loose curls. In the unexpected caption, she explained that she had suffered a concussion earlier that day. She wrote, "Stared the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion…yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm…thank you to everyone on Long Island who help me today in the emergency room & ambulance x."
Around the same time, she posted the photo to Twitter as well, and gave a vague explanation about what had happened. The tweet reads, "Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won’t be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though!" We should hope not.
Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won't be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though! pic.twitter.com/r1ocNvm6q5— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) August 8, 2017
US Weekly reports that Wilson sustained the injury while filming Isn’t It Romantic, a comedy that is set to be released on Valentine’s Day 2019. According to IMDb, the film is about a woman who is disenchanted with love mysteriously finding herself trapped inside a romantic comedy, and it also stars Priyanka Chopra, fellow-Australian Liam Hemsworth, and Wilson’s Pitch Perfect costar, Adam Devine.
Before this shockingly stunning concussion picture showed up on Instagram, Rebel Wilson had been regularly sharing behind the scenes photos since the film began shooting at the beginning of July. Based on her Instagram posts, it seems like the movie is going to involve a lot of physical comedy, including a dance sequence that took two days to shoot, so it's not all that surprising that actress was injured on this set.
Rebel Wilson’s concussion news comes just two week after Ike Barinholtz’s revealed that he had been injured while filming another forthcoming, The Pact. Barinholtz fractured two cervical vertebrae in his neck after falling from a high platform during a stunt. Who knew being a comedian could be so dangerous?
