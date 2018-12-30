Nick & Joe Jonas Took Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner On A Dream Winter Vacation

If you’re settling back in to work after a long holiday season and looking for a little bit of winter wonderland escapism, the Jonas family has you covered.
After spending a low-key family Christmas together, newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are on a skiing vacation in Switzerland with go-to family double-date choice Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and the pictures look magical.
After Jonas and Chopra’s media circus, $500,000-plus wedding, followed by rumors their relationship is fake that led to Turner taking down The Cut on Twitter, we can see why the couples would want to take a break from the crowds and ring in 2019 on an intimate mountainside getaway with the people they love most.