Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are probably still dusting off glitter and makeup from their three-day wedding celebration, but people have already come to rain on their parade (or, rather, giant family dance numbers). Tuesday night, The Cut published an article that contained accusations about the legitimacy of the new Jonas' relationship, leading Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to hit Twitter to set a couple of things straight.
"This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting," Turner wrote on Twitter. "Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit."
The article claimed not only that their relationship was fake, but also that was Jonas wed "against his will" to Chopra, who was referred to as a "global scam artist."
Advertisement
Joe Jonas was equally disappointed, calling upon the mantra of Ariana Grande to express his feelings.
"This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."
This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit. https://t.co/iYKaifKJP6— Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 5, 2018
This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next. https://t.co/G3hvXmhm9O— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 5, 2018
In addition to the accusations that Chopra, a wildly successful Bollywood actress, had a need to "marry up" by getting hitched to Jonas, it also pointed out that the wedding was "almost a week long." This appeared to be used as evidence that the couple was putting on a disingenuous, flashy display, when it fact traditional Indian wedding ceremonies last about five days.
The Cut has since removed the article, replacing it with an editor's note that they reiterated on Twitter.
We want to reiterate that we take responsibility for publishing this piece. We apologize to Mariah and everyone we let down in the process https://t.co/P6YAdXoIIk— The Cut (@TheCut) December 7, 2018
Writer Mariah Smith also posted an apology on Twitter.
"I want to sincerely apologize to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and to the readers I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry."
The Cut quote-tweeted the message and added, "We want to reiterate that we take responsibility for publishing this piece. We apologize to Mariah and everyone we let down in the process."
Refinery29 has reached out to The Cut, Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Turner for comment.
*This story was originally published on Dec 5 at 10:30 a.m. Additional reporting was added.
Advertisement