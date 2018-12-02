Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Had A Family Dance-Off At Their Wedding

This weekend is different from all other weekends. Why is this? Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating their marriage. And, from the glimpses we ordinary folk have been able to see on Instagram, it’s just as magnificently theatrical — with show-stopping fireworks and multiple outfits — as one might expect.
Jonas and Chopra’s nuptial celebrations included a sangeet, a pre-wedding ritual that commemorates the joining of two families through song and dance. What else is a former boy band idol and a Bollywood star supposed to do at their wedding?
“It all began as a fierce song [and] dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a celebration of love,” Chopra wrote in the caption of her Instagram post about the sangeet. The post included a video of both sides of the family giving it their all in the dance-off, a photo of Joe Jonas’s fiancée, Sophie Turner, dancing on stage, and a photo of the original Jonas Brothers band (plus “Bonus Jonas” Frankie), which may just be the closest thing we get to a Jonas Brothers reunion in the foreseeable future.
Although it started off as a competition, Chopra said the sangeet ended with both families feeling the love.
“We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love, and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives,” she wrote.
Honestly? After watching the video and looking at the pictures, it’s hard not to feel the Jonas-Chopra love. If all weddings included a dance-off we wouldn’t be mad.
