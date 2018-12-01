Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Got Married With A Bang: Watch Their Huge Fireworks Display

Feeling a little salty about your invite to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding getting lost in the mail? Us too. Fortunately, there’s still a way to enjoy some of the festivities from afar.
Following their Christian wedding ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father on Saturday, the newlyweds put on a massive fireworks show above their Umaid Bhawan Palace wedding venue, according to People. Onlookers near the majestic space managed to capture the spectacular display and graciously shared the footage with those of us who couldn’t make it to the wedding.
Look how they announced they're married! Congratulations to the newly weds @priyankachopra & @nickjonas #UmaidBhawanPalace #Jodhpur #PriyankaKiShaadi #NickYankaWeddingOnZoom pic.twitter.com/LAKTM7jbCz— Zoom TV (@ZoomTV) December 1, 2018
This was a fireworks show fit for royalty, above a truly royal venue. Yup, Chopra might not be a Duchess like her best friend Meghan Markle, but she did get married in the sixth largest royal residence in the world, which sits atop a hill in Jodhpur, a city in northwest India.
Advertisement
The fireworks were also just one of the many wedding festivities that took place during the couple’s special weekend. Previously Chopra, who just became the first Indian woman to cover Vogue, and Jonas hosted a mehendi ceremony, where the bride and groom have henna done. The actress and singer also hosted a sangeet ceremony, which follows the mehendi ceremony and is described as "nothing but a dance party."
“One of the most special things our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” Chopra and Jonas both wrote in the caption of Instagram posts. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
Chopra and Jonas’s journey down the aisle comes just four months after the pair announced their engagement. Since then, the two haven’t stopped gushing about each other. From the holiday trips to continuously sharing sweet details about their unofficial first date, their hilarious “ship” name, and about how their two families are becoming one, Chopra and Jonas are crazy about each other.
If this fireworks display is any indication, Chopra and Jonas’ marriage will most certainly be lit.
Advertisement