Priyanka Chopra's Facialist Spills All Her Glowy Bridal-Skin Secrets

When you get home after a long day, immediately cleanse away your makeup and grime you accumulated through the day. Then, spritz your skin with your toner and apply your favorite serum. Give those ingredients the evening to do their work; don’t put anything on top of them. Later on, right before you go to sleep, use an oil balm or nighttime moisturizer — I love the Pro-Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm from Elemis — and massage it into your skin. You can even do this while you're under your covers. The oil and balm will lock in whatever serums you applied earlier, plus add instant moisture to your skin.