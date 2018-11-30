Priyanka Chopra's Facialist Spills All Her Glowy Bridal-Skin Secrets

She likes to use turmeric, which is an amazing ingredient with a lot of skin benefits — it’s calming, and relieves inflammation and congestion. A simple oats-and-honey mixture makes for a quick and easy gentle exfoliating mask. Sugar and honey is also great, if that's easier. It’s about being in control of the ingredients you’re putting on your skin, and Priyanka specifically loves to make her skin-care routine as Ayurvedic as possible.