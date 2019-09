Don't trust anyone with perfect skin who tells you they don't wash their face ; you just know they're lying. And if we were to hazard a guess as to why, it's probably because they found The Cleanser — the one that vacuums pores 'til they're clean and tight, rinsing away those stubborn mascara marks hanging out under the lower lash line to leave skin baby-soft, glowy, and gorgeous — and they just don't want you to know about it. Again: not to be trusted.