Don't trust anyone with perfect skin who tells you they don't wash their face; you just know they're lying. And if we were to hazard a guess as to why, it's probably because they found The Cleanser — the one that vacuums pores 'til they're clean and tight, rinsing away those stubborn mascara marks hanging out under the lower lash line to leave skin baby-soft, glowy, and gorgeous — and they just don't want you to know about it. Again: not to be trusted.
Instead, take it from our R29 editors, a group that recently tested just shy of $250 worth of cleansers for this year's Beauty Innovator Awards, and found our skin positively transformed by a few of the formulas. Ahead, check out our winners' list to find the face wash that'll make you want to hide the bottle in the back of your bathroom cabinet and never tell anyone your good-skin secret... especially not your roommate.
