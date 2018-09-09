The Best Pre-Wedding Skin-Care Prep, Depending On How Much Time You Have

In a fairytale wedding, the tablescapes are set up in a snap of the magic fingers and songbirds style your hair. In real life, there are quite a few things you'll need to sort out before you can safely dive headfirst into your happily-married future: bank accounts (will you consolidate them?), life-insurance policies (have you taken one out on your future spouse, just in case?), your prior divorce (are you absolutely certain it is final, in the eyes of the law?)...
Planning a wedding is stressful, but getting the best skin of your life ahead of your big day doesn't have to be. Sure, you're not Meghan Markle, and nobody is paying roughly $45 million to make sure everything is absolutely perfect (with only two hairs out of place), but with the right approach, you, too, can have the blissful glow of someone who just married into royalty, maybe.
Whether you have a year, an hour, or half a lifetime leading up to the vows, here's everything you need to know about doing pre-wedding skin-care prep your way.