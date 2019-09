The Best Pre-Wedding Skin-Care Prep, Depending On How Much Time You Have

In a fairytale wedding, the tablescapes are set up in a snap of the magic fingers and songbirds style your hair. In real life, there are quite a few things you'll need to sort out before you can safely dive headfirst into your happily-married future: bank accounts (will you consolidate them?), life-insurance policies (have you taken one out on your future spouse, just in case?), your prior divorce (are you absolutely certain it is final, in the eyes of the law?)...