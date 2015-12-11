Times certainly have changed. Kevin Jonas is a dad. Joe Jonas has 'fessed up to ditching his purity ring and getting high with Miley Cyrus. Nick Jonas shaved off his curls.
And what of Frankie, the little brother affectionately known as the "Bonus Jonas"? Lo and behold, he's all grown up.
The 15-year-old celebrity sibling posed for the latest issue of Paper Magazine, and it's plain to see he's no longer a pint-sized squirt who looks cute on the red carpet.
Naturally, his older brothers couldn't resist bragging a bit about Frankie's moment in the spotlight.
This guy. He is a man now. I feel old. Way to go FJ you're the man. @FrankieJonas pic.twitter.com/E3j0tIdCTD— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 9, 2015
Ohhhhh shit @franklinjonas for @papermagazine look out ladies. pic.twitter.com/hXxopYMx2A— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 9, 2015
This is Frankie watch out girls. Dang crazy. pic.twitter.com/YEblzgclTF— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) December 9, 2015
Well done, Frankie. Not only have you achieved baby heartthrob status, you've also succeeded in making us feel very, very old.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/BEI/REX Shutterstock.
