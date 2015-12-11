Times certainly have changed. Kevin Jonas is a dad. Joe Jonas has 'fessed up to ditching his purity ring and getting high with Miley Cyrus. Nick Jonas shaved off his curls.



And what of Frankie, the little brother affectionately known as the "Bonus Jonas"? Lo and behold, he's all grown up.



The 15-year-old celebrity sibling posed for the latest issue of Paper Magazine, and it's plain to see he's no longer a pint-sized squirt who looks cute on the red carpet.



Naturally, his older brothers couldn't resist bragging a bit about Frankie's moment in the spotlight.

