Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Beat Out One Of The Royal Weddings

Lorde may have once proclaimed that we'll "never be royals," but clearly, she wasn't talking to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
While technically the newly-married couple are not members of the royal family — despite that friendship with American princess Meghan Markle — the former Quantico star and "Jealous" singer did throw an epic wedding bash that rivals a one held by the most famous family in all of England.
If that's not confirmation that Chopra and Jonas deserve their own crowns — what is?
According to Google, which has just released data about the most-searched everything of 2018, Chopra and Jonas' nuptials were the second most Googled wedding of the year. Not surprisingly, Meghan and Prince Harry's May wedding was the first result in the wedding section. However, it wasn't the only royal wedding to occur in 2018.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also got married, though the world was slightly less interested in it than they were in Chopra and Jonas' bash: Eugenie's shindig came in as the third most searched wedding of the year.
(Other notable celeb weddings on this list include ones for Kit Harington, Kat Von D, and Emily Ratajkowski.)
Given just how extraordinary the wedding was (Chopra rocked a 75-foot veil, new sister-in-law Sophie Turner performed a traditional Indian dance, literal fireworks exploded in the air) it's clear why everyone was paying such close attention to this event.
But maybe it's more than just the sheer epicness of this reception that inspired such curiosity: Chopra and Jonas' relationship is the kind of whirlwind romance we usually only see in fairytales, having only confirmed their couplehood this summer.
"She walks into the Chateau [Marmont], and I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and understanding about this next chapter of my life," Jonas told Vogue about seeing his now-wife before the couple's first official date.
The wedding may have passed, but I doubt any fans will stop obsessing over the Chopra/Jonas romance any time soon. Set your Google alert for more gushy words now.
