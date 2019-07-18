When we think of Priyanka Chopra's beauty look, we think killer eyebrows. And lips. And, well, her hair is pretty spectacular, too. Obviously, the actress and former Miss World is ridiculously gorgeous. But more impressive than her god-given features is what she does with them.
We wouldn't be surprised if the actress has an honorary degree in tightlining the eyes in black kohl or picking the perfect neutral, or bright, lip color to complement every outfit. Though the actress loves wearing her hair in natural waves, she also shines when it’s ironed straight or pulled up in the rare topknot.
Of course, the signature Priyanka look that gives us nonstop beauty inspo today took time to develop. Take those, full, strong brows. Can you even imagine them plucked to pencil-thin arches? We thought it was wise to observe and admire her complete beauty evolution, starting in the 2000s, ahead.