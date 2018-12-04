Pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' elaborate three-day wedding in India have finally dropped, and it's everything we could have imagined.
In pictures revealed exclusively to People, you can see that Chopra opted for an ornate lace Ralph Lauren gown with a cathedral veil for her Western wedding ceremony on Saturday, which made her look every bit of a 21st-century princess.
Naturally, the makeup was gorgeous, too, with makeup artist Yumi Mori taking notes from Chopra's BFF Meghan Markle's wedding makeup. The subtle eye makeup and slightly flushed cheeks were exactly what you'd expect of bridal makeup. But then Mori went for a bold lip, as you can see on the People cover, choosing an unexpected bright fuchsia shade.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
#NickJonas and #PriyankaChopra open up about their "emotional" wedding. Tap the bio link to see more stunning photos and get all of the details on their five-day celebration in India. | ?: (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by @JoseVilla/Getty Images
As Mori revealed on Instagram, she used only Marc Jacobs Beauty products for this look, including Shameless Youthful foundation, O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer, Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in Kink & Kisses, Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, and then Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous for that vibrant lip.
-
Though Mori's yet to reveal the full makeup details for the Hindu wedding ceremony the following day, which you can also see pictures of over on People, it appears Mori went for a similar look — natural face makeup and a bold lip that looks slightly redder to match Chopra's traditional lehenga, which was designed by Sabyasachi.
With videos from the wedding already popping up online, we're sure the full details of this gorgeous makeup look will be out soon.
Refinery29 has reached out to Mori and will update this story when we hear back.
Advertisement