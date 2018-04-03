This Teeny-Tiny Makeup Trick Makes A Huge Difference

Look closely. We mean really closely: There’s something going on with the most famous faces in Hollywood. Yes, we’re talking about filler — but not the kind you think. On pretty much every red carpet in the past few weeks — including A Wrinkle in Time and Black Panther — you'll spot eye makeup looks that incorporate tightlining the waterline, something that bridges the spaces between lashes, making them look falsie-level full.
Okay, so working the waterline isn’t exactly new. But it’s the way that celebrity makeup artists are doing it now that’s making us want to bring back the technique: Surprising shades of colored liner is in heavy play — sometimes stealthily laid over black for extra impact. In an update from bright whites, nudes are being used to create an eyes wide open situation; and choice color blocking — geared to make irises look piercingly Facetuned IRL — is giving new life to the upside-down eye makeup trend.
In recent weeks, the volume of looks that we’re dying to dupe has pretty much taken over the saved section of our Instagram accounts. So we reached out to celebrity makeup artist Jenn Streicher (who counts Greta Gerwig, Mandy Moore, and Emily Blunt as longtime clients) to give us the skinny on waterlining the cool girl way, ahead.
This post was updated on April 3, 2018.