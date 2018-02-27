The A Wrinkle In Time Red Carpet Was Full Of Fantasy Beauty Looks

It's been a good year for Black directors, with the unsurmountable success of Black Panther, along with Get Out's Oscar nominations. But there will always be a special place in our hearts for Ava DuVernay, who isn't just shattering glass ceilings, but reconstructing them with her vision.
We already know that A Wrinkle In Time, which stars Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling among others, will have stellar performances given the lineup. But if last night's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles is any indication, then the film will be downright magical. The movie's stars, along with lucky A-listers who got a first glimpse at the film adaptation of the movie, wore rainbow-bright colors to compliment their naturally-textured curls, braids, twists, and whatever else you can think of. Get inspired, ahead.