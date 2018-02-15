It's a bitter 40 degrees in New York City this weekend, with random bouts of rain and snow. But in downtown Manhattan, a rainbow is bursting through — and we don't mean in the clouds. Attendees, influencers, and editors hitting the New York Fashion Week Fall and Winter 2018 show circuit aren't just breaking up the black puffer coat monotony with their colorful shearlings. They're keeping that same energy when it comes to their glam, too.
Think swipes of crimson-red lipstick, a hit of yellow eyeshadow, pink hair that would make Nicki Minaj jealous... you get the idea. The brighter, the better seems to be the approach this go 'round, so you might want to get out your shades to take a look at the best of street-style beauty, ahead.