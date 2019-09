It's a bitter 40 degrees in New York City this weekend, with random bouts of rain and snow. But in downtown Manhattan, a rainbow is bursting through — and we don't mean in the clouds. Attendees, influencers, and editors hitting the New York Fashion Week Fall and Winter 2018 show circuit aren't just breaking up the black puffer coat monotony with their colorful shearlings. They're keeping that same energy when it comes to their glam, too.