Does it seem like you blink and it's fashion week again? You're not alone. As soon as one season comes to a bittersweet end, it feels like no time at all before photographers and models flood the streets for the next — even if the streets are icy and freezing, as was the case at the start of this New York Fashion Week. Street style stars' commitment to delivering inspiring fashion and beauty ideas to the public, er, Instagram, is real.
Luckily, not even inclement weather could stop the trends from emerging. We're halfway through NYFW and already we've seen top models, bloggers, and editors showing off the raddest bobs, bangs, and curly shag haircuts.
Meanwhile, slept-in, smudgy eyeliner and stained lips are reigning supreme in the makeup department. (Blame the damp and dreary weather, if you must.) Full, bushy brows, tightlined eyes, and matte lip finishes are holding steady, and there's still plenty of no-makeup makeup to be found.
Ahead, check out the best beauty street style we've spotted so far. We'll be updating through the week as our photogs capture more enviable looks — so check back regularly (ideally, from the comfort of your wam, cozy bed).