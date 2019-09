This Teeny-Tiny Makeup Trick Makes A Huge Difference

Okay, so working the waterline isn’t exactly new. But it’s the way that celebrity makeup artists are doing it now that’s making us want to bring back the technique: Surprising shades of coloured liner is in heavy play — sometimes stealthily laid over black for extra impact. In an update from bright whites, nudes are being used to create an eyes wide open situation; and choice colour blocking — geared to make irises look piercingly Facetuned IRL — is giving new life to the upside-down eye makeup trend.