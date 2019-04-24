Taylor Swift's Bejeweled Headband Might Be Yet Another Countdown Clue

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift began posting pastel-tinted pictures to all her social-media accounts, along with a date: April 26. She's had the entire internet on a string ever since, raising quite a few questions. Is this new music? Is this a new album? Is this a new fashion line? Is this a new era?
It also doesn't help that Swift has decided that now is a great time time to change her look, debuting dip-dyed pink hair back in March. So, as the countdown to Friday ticks on, fans continue to yearn for any and all clues as to what April 26 will actually entail. What's more, some of them believe that Swift dropped a major hint last night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City.
Dressed in an off-the-shoulder pink and yellow gown (which fits right in with her recent fondness for pastels), Swift revisited what was once her all-time favorite hair accessory: a bejeweled floral headband by Lorraine Schwartz, which hairstylist Jemma Muradian used to top off the star's romantic braided updo.
Not only are fans loving the look, but they're also speculating that Swift, ever the master of her own calculated image, is sending them a sign.
Taylor Swift started wearing headbands again so now I’m going to wear headbands again. I don’t make the rules.— Paula Needs to Meet Taylor??? (@bestdaytay) April 24, 2019
So tonight Taylor wore a headband, full fairytale gown, brought Abigail as her date and is up dancing in the crowd, she has risen ladies— “Leigh Vibes” (@fearlessleigh) April 24, 2019
I could actually happy cry at the though of Taylor wearing more headbands— “Leigh Vibes” (@fearlessleigh) April 24, 2019
OKAY TAYLOR DID NOT JUST FUCKING PERFORMED LOVE STORY IN THAT HEADBAND THAT DRESS THAT HAIRSTYLEE URGH pic.twitter.com/wSaOA9gOO8— narissa sophea (@therosephea) April 24, 2019
Floral headbands just like this one were once everything to Swift, and several fans are noting how much the accessory reminds them of the earlier days of the singer's fame.
i’m really in public crying because I just realized the headbands remind me of the debut/fearless era pic.twitter.com/f5zUhcaLG1— holly wants to hug taylor (@didsomethngsbad) April 23, 2019
SHES WEARING A HEADBAND AGAIN ONG THE OLD TAYLOR IS BACK pic.twitter.com/HBuEwi1HtY— Casey ??? (@mereditholivia7) April 23, 2019
Can we talk about how Taylor's wearing a headband tonight....— meg 4.26 "I love you SOOO much!!" (@alltoomeghan) April 24, 2019
You know the last time she wore headbands???
The Speak Now era.
So is it possible that this headband alone signals that Swift is going back to her roots... or is she just really into hair accessories for spring? Hopefully, this Friday will tell us everything we need to know.
