Taylor Swift's Bejeweled Headband Might Be Yet Another Countdown Clue

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Gotham/GC Images.
Earlier this month, Taylor Swift began posting pastel-tinted pictures to all her social-media accounts, along with a date: April 26. She's had the entire internet on a string ever since, raising quite a few questions. Is this new music? Is this a new album? Is this a new fashion line? Is this a new era?
It also doesn't help that Swift has decided that now is a great time time to change her look, debuting dip-dyed pink hair back in March. So, as the countdown to Friday ticks on, fans continue to yearn for any and all clues as to what April 26 will actually entail. What's more, some of them believe that Swift dropped a major hint last night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City.
Dressed in an off-the-shoulder pink and yellow gown (which fits right in with her recent fondness for pastels), Swift revisited what was once her all-time favorite hair accessory: a bejeweled floral headband by Lorraine Schwartz, which hairstylist Jemma Muradian used to top off the star's romantic braided updo.
Not only are fans loving the look, but they're also speculating that Swift, ever the master of her own calculated image, is sending them a sign.
Floral headbands just like this one were once everything to Swift, and several fans are noting how much the accessory reminds them of the earlier days of the singer's fame.
So is it possible that this headband alone signals that Swift is going back to her roots... or is she just really into hair accessories for spring? Hopefully, this Friday will tell us everything we need to know.
