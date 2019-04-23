Is Taylor Swift's Hot-Pink Hair Another Countdown Clue?

Update: Taylor Swift gave us major unicorn vibes with her hot-pink hair at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month — but unicorns aren't real, and Swift's color sure seems to be. The singer was spotted in New York City recently with her dip-dyed hair still going strong.
Swift has been busy on Instagram teasing a cryptic launch set to drop on 4/26. While we don't know what the singer has up her sleeve (could it be a fashion line? A new album?), we'll be not-so-patiently waiting to see if her pink hair sticks around for it.
This story was originally published March 15, 2019.
One of the life lessons Taylor Swift learned before turning 30 is that style is all about experimenting — and by the looks of her beauty choices at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, she's going all-in on trying new things for 2019.
The singer hit the red carpet last night in a multi-colored sequin romper, which she complemented with blue liner, voluminous lashes, and fuchsia lipstick. With her trademark fringe front and center and the rest of her hair pulled into ponytail, the look was classic Taylor from the front — but it was a hot-pink party in the back. Blink and you'll miss the sneaky neon color painted toward the end of her ponytail (or assume it's just a trick of the light).
Whether or not Swift is permanently joining the crew of celebrities rocking pink hair or just dabbled in wash-out color for the night, we can't say just yet; we reached out to her stylist for more information. Either way, we think this is one trend Swift won't look back on and cringe...
