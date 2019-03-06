Back in 2016, when our news feeds weren't constantly inundated with headlines that raise our blood pressure in two seconds flat, Taylor Swift was able to stop the world with a brand-new hair color.
On the May cover of Vogue, Swift appeared with her hair cropped short in a shaggy bob and dyed platinum blonde — and her fans went ballistic. The drastic change from her signature honey-blonde ringlets was brought on at the behest of fashion icon Anna Wintour. "We very much wanted to give Taylor a new look, make her into a sort of a rock 'n' roll chick," Vogue's editor-in-chief told Today at the time.
And though she reverted back to her natural, soft blonde color by June, the platinum hairstyle was something that Swift embraced, coining the look "Bleachella," a term she tweeted out as she worked the Coachella grounds that April. And she even rocked the new look at the 2016 Met Gala.
But in a new interview with Elle, Swift admits that she now regrets that color change. While listing the lessons that she's learned in her 29 years, Swift said: "If you don’t look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you’re doing it wrong. See: Bleachella." Ouch.
To that, the internet firestorm that swirled around Bleachella was awoken once more. While some fans wholeheartedly agreed that Bleachella wasn't, you know, the greatest moment in Swift hair history...
Am I the only one who hated Bleachella. I literally look back and barely recognize Taylor. That was a messy time and that’s the tea— Rep Tour Dublin ?????????? Fan account since 2010 (@Swiftness13) March 6, 2019
Taylor hates Bleachella as much as the rest of us intellectuals pic.twitter.com/3Iom920NRH— Charles Entertainment Cheese (@kellytheprice) March 6, 2019
glad taylor cleared up the fact that we do not like bleachella— baby god (@wedontevenkiss) March 6, 2019
Its what bleachella deserves pic.twitter.com/RuZbspj0bw— Higher? Further? Faster? #captainmarvel (@AmericanQueen18) March 6, 2019
... many others remain hardcore fans of the edgier look.
BLEACHELLA HAD RIGHTS TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/uhjSOdsjLp— ts7 literally at midnight (@bleachellastan) March 6, 2019
Am I the only one who loved Bleachella? pic.twitter.com/KkHHQCSUOL— Ben ?(Fan Acc) (@TS7Track3) March 6, 2019
Bleachella had some moments and I’m sad some of y’all don’t realize that. pic.twitter.com/TnE6raYrwl— Maranda (@drUnkONTaYtAy) March 4, 2019
imagine saying bleachella wasnt a serve pic.twitter.com/koP96Lkrfp— swift (@delicatevinyI) March 6, 2019
unpopular opinion but bleachella was a LOOK. underappreciated in her time and still hated, but shes appreciated and loved all the same in my heart... ✊? pic.twitter.com/zEOUxtN613— sarah™ ?WAITING TO MEET TAYLOR? (@staytaytxt) March 6, 2019
But with Swift publicly denouncing this bleached look, we doubt it'll ever resurface. But for fans hungry for another dramatic hair-color change for Swift, remember that there are so many other colors she could try. Taylor is a huge fan of surprises, after all.
