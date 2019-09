On the May cover of Vogue, Swift appeared with her hair cropped short in a shaggy bob and dyed platinum blonde — and her fans went ballistic. The drastic change from her signature honey-blonde ringlets was brought on at the behest of fashion icon Anna Wintour. "We very much wanted to give Taylor a new look, make her into a sort of a rock 'n' roll chick," Vogue's editor-in-chief told Today at the time.