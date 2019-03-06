Story from Beauty

Taylor Swift Publicly Denounces "Bleachella" — But Fans Are Still Divided

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
Back in 2016, when our news feeds weren't constantly inundated with headlines that raise our blood pressure in two seconds flat, Taylor Swift was able to stop the world with a brand-new hair color.
On the May cover of Vogue, Swift appeared with her hair cropped short in a shaggy bob and dyed platinum blonde — and her fans went ballistic. The drastic change from her signature honey-blonde ringlets was brought on at the behest of fashion icon Anna Wintour. "We very much wanted to give Taylor a new look, make her into a sort of a rock 'n' roll chick," Vogue's editor-in-chief told Today at the time.
And though she reverted back to her natural, soft blonde color by June, the platinum hairstyle was something that Swift embraced, coining the look "Bleachella," a term she tweeted out as she worked the Coachella grounds that April. And she even rocked the new look at the 2016 Met Gala.
But in a new interview with Elle, Swift admits that she now regrets that color change. While listing the lessons that she's learned in her 29 years, Swift said: "If you don’t look back at pictures of some of your old looks and cringe, you’re doing it wrong. See: Bleachella." Ouch.
To that, the internet firestorm that swirled around Bleachella was awoken once more. While some fans wholeheartedly agreed that Bleachella wasn't, you know, the greatest moment in Swift hair history...
... many others remain hardcore fans of the edgier look.
But with Swift publicly denouncing this bleached look, we doubt it'll ever resurface. But for fans hungry for another dramatic hair-color change for Swift, remember that there are so many other colors she could try. Taylor is a huge fan of surprises, after all.
