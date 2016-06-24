Remember this social media shocker? Just shy of three months ago, Taylor Swift went Bleachella on us after being featured on the cover of Vogue. And with all the other news surrounding the pop star as of late, we almost missed something major: her hair switch. It seems that Taylor ditched her platinum locks in favor of the more ashy blond we're used to seeing on her. We beauty junkies shed a tear for the edgy look, but we welcome back the classic blond bob we've grown to love on the pop star.
She was spotted with the new 'do while greeting fans outside of the Taylor Swift Education Center at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, according to Just Jared. Sure, some will speculate that this is a specific post-breakup beauty transformation. But we're here to say that regardless of the reason, Taylor's beauty choices — shocker! — are hers and hers alone.
And, if we're being real, going platinum is a big decision, and not necessarily one with easy upkeep. Now that Taylor is allegedly taking some time out of the spotlight, it makes sense that she would choose a more low-maintenance — but still gorgeous — color. You keep doing your thing, T. Swift. We're right behind you, forever supporting your ever-admirable bangs.
