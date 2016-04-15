Update: After appearing on the cover of Vogue with bright-blond locks, it looks like Taylor is making the change permanent. The singer posted a pic to Instagram showing off her new platinum strands. (Debbie Harry, anyone?) We totally love this badass look on her. Keep doing you, boo-boo.
This story was originally published on April 14, 2016.
Some celebrities try out all manner of wacky hair colors (we're looking at you, Kardashian-Jenners) — and then there's Taylor Swift, who we can always count on for her buttery blond locks. But in an out-of-character move, the singer got a rocker makeover for the May issue of Vogue — and we're totally here for it.
We actually did a double take when we first spotted the cover. Her short crop (which she snipped back in February) has been bleached a badass shade of blond, complete with '90s-style dark roots. Even with her signature cherry-red lips, Tay still looks like a whole new woman.
This isn't the first time the singer has surprised us on a magazine cover. Two years ago, she appeared on the cover of Wonderland magazine sporting seemingly brunette locks and straight-across brows. Perhaps punking us via newsstand is Taylor's new gig? Whatever the case, this latest peroxide look has our vote. We like her with a little edge.
