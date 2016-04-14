Story from Celebrity Beauty

Taylor Swift Looks Totally Unrecognisable On The Cover Of Vogue

Maria Del Russo
Some celebrities try out all manner of wacky hair colours (we're looking at you, Kardashian-Jenners) — and then there's Taylor Swift, who we can always count on for her buttery blond locks. But in an out-of-character move, the singer got a rocker makeover for the May issue of Vogue — and we're totally here for it.

A photo posted by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

We actually did a double take when we first spotted the cover. Her short crop (which she snipped back in February) has been bleached a badass shade of blond, complete with '90s-style dark roots. Even with her signature cherry-red lips, Tay still looks like a whole new woman.

This isn't the first time the singer has surprised us on a magazine cover. Two years ago, she appeared on the cover of Wonderland magazine sporting seemingly brunette locks and straight-across brows. Perhaps punking us via newsstand is Taylor's new gig? Whatever the case, this latest peroxide look has our vote. We like her with a little edge.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers