Unless you've spent the past 24 hours in a deep Netflix k-hole, you've probably heard the news that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris, Instagram's favorite blond couple, have allegedly called it quits . And in the grand tradition of people placing blame where they shouldn't , folks on Twitter and IRL are claiming that Swift's new platinum hair is to blame for the split. (FYI, neither of them has yet confirmed the breakup.)This is, of course, bullshit. Aside from the fact that we're automatically assuming Harris broke up with Swift (who's to say she didn't kick his Scottish tush to the curb?), these claims are thinly veiled declarations that a woman's worth as a partner is wrapped up in her looks.This idea isn't new. Flip open any women's magazine, or log on to certain websites, and you'll see all sorts of guides detailing how women "should" primp and preen themselves to catch a man. And, as much as we'd like to believe we've moved on from this antiquated way of thinking, those standards are still pervasive in 2016. Hell, I even believed it myself before I took the plunge and dyed my own hair platinum. We're all made to think that in order to attract and keep a man (as if all of us want to do that...), we have to have certain hair colors and textures, wear certain makeup, and have bodies that look a certain way